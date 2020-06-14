SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Short Interest Update

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 627,700 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the May 14th total of 577,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. 147,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,219. The firm has a market cap of $496.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SP Plus will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SP Plus by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

