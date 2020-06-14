SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51,216 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of RWR stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.74. The company had a trading volume of 308,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,660. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average is $89.76. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

