SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Raised by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 6.0% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,667,000 after purchasing an additional 651,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 971,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,811,000 after purchasing an additional 259,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,880,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,406,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $125.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

