SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stock Holdings Raised by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 175.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,346,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 123,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. 625,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $37.33 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

