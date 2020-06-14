Spectiv (SIG) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $13,479.00 and approximately $1,395.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.25 or 0.01937437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00176984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00115376 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.