SPINDLE Reaches One Day Volume of $309.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $387,598.08 and $309.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $32.15 and $5.60.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00778034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029486 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00171552 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00162987 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001517 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $7.50, $50.98, $32.15, $18.94, $20.33, $5.60, $10.39, $51.55, $13.77, $24.43 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.