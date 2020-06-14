SRCOIN (SRCOIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.00

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. SRCOIN has a market cap of $71,228.15 and $35.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SRCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. During the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SRCOIN alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.47 or 0.01939334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00177312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00115660 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN . SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SRCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SRCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.