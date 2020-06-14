Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the May 14th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STMP. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. National Securities initiated coverage on Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of Stamps.com stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $170.78. 266,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,586. Stamps.com has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $221.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.41 and a 200 day moving average of $123.18.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total value of $3,994,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,204.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,450 shares of company stock valued at $7,561,437 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

