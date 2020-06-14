StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 14th total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:SRT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.85. 100,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,844. StarTek has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.00 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that StarTek will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 1,745.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 541,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 45,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of StarTek from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

