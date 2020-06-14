Stealth 1-Day Volume Tops $5,854.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $5,854.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004171 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001654 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001637 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00043602 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 36,013,137 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

