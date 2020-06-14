Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 14th total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 23,568 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. 1,807,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,330. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

