Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives $62.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.75. 643,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,912. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 36,500.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

