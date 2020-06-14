Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Update

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the May 14th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 736,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Steris by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 1.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 41.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

STE stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $151.82. 510,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,695. Steris has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steris will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Steris in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

