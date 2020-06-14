Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 14th total of 9,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

STL stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,668. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,291.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,351 shares of company stock valued at $281,658. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 209,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STL. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

