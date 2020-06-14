STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Up 11.0% in May

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the May 14th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

STM stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. 1,461,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,007. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.77%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,140 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,325 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.