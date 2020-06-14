Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) Short Interest Update

Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 14th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Stratus Properties stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,831. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 44.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.