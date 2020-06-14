SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUOPY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Shares of SUOPY stock remained flat at $$31.25 during trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.78. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $35.45.

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $663.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SUMCO CORP/ADR will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SUMCO CORP/ADR

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

