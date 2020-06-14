Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 671,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the May 14th total of 735,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE STG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 39,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,414. Sunlands Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.

Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

