Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 671,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the May 14th total of 735,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE STG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 39,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,414. Sunlands Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

Get Sunlands Online Education Group alerts:

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.