SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Short Interest Update

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the May 14th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of SVMK stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $20.95. 851,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SVMK has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 1.56.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SVMK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $84,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $38,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,478 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SVMK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,950,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,981,000 after buying an additional 656,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in SVMK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,403,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,056,000 after buying an additional 526,751 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in SVMK by 83.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,933 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SVMK by 59.4% in the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in SVMK by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,411,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,085,000 after purchasing an additional 791,290 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

