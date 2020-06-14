Swarm City (SWT) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $272,512.16 and $3,676.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars.

