Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Short Interest Update

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the May 14th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. 1,557,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,715. Switch has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,087,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 22,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,825,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,763,920. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.