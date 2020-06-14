Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.38.

Shares of LULU traded down $11.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.36. 7,591,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,213. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $324.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.55 and its 200-day moving average is $232.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 657,427 shares of company stock valued at $124,997,129. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

