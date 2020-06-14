Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 18,937 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.17. 14,844,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,215,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

