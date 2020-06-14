Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after buying an additional 82,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,943 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,996. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.70. 4,020,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,241. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $257.55 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

