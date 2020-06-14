Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 381 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,119. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.19.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.