Symmetry Partners LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 387.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,401 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Bank of America by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 486,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. 73,435,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,088,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $214.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

