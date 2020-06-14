Symmetry Partners LLC Has $839,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,820 shares of company stock worth $2,992,087. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,521. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.