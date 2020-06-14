Symmetry Partners LLC Has $935,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,995,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,096. The company has a market cap of $260.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.78 and a 200-day moving average of $221.17. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.87.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

