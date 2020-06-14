Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 11,321 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 319.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.68.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.24. 9,937,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,752,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.