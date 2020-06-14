Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 8,770 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filament LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Filament LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 547.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 44,019 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 155,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 447,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,428. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $61.73.

