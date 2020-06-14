Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,926 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Target by 14,179.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 753,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,093,000 after buying an additional 748,656 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $1,859,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $45,329,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 10.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Target by 65.9% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,155 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,581. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.21.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.90. 4,948,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,955,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

