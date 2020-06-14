Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

AT&T stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. 35,098,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,812,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

