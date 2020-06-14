Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,504. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.69.

In other news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $118,994.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $59,347.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,316 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,331. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

