Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 325 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 23.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.38. 3,185,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $174.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.09. The company has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

