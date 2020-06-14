Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report sales of $275.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $274.70 million to $276.44 million. Synaptics reported sales of $295.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $281,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,384.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $438,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,312 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.61. 471,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.48. Synaptics has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $84.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

