Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 0.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 372,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 83,839 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,791,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,497,287. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $290.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.