Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Down 8.8% in May

Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the May 14th total of 202,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taoping stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) by 147.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,688 shares during the period. Taoping makes up about 0.5% of Symmetry Peak Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned 1.09% of Taoping worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Taoping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:TAOP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. 1,203,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,443. Taoping has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

