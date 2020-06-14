Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Short Interest Update

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 14th total of 9,320,000 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCO shares. Piper Sandler lowered Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:TCO traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.08. 2,880,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,531. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of -0.06.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

