Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Update

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the May 14th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 349,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

In other news, CEO Amerino Gatti acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $95,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Team alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Team by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Team by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,737,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TISI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Team from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Team from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

NYSE:TISI traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $5.74. 349,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,123. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. Team has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. Team had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Team will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.