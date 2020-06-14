Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Short Interest Down 8.5% in May

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,940,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the May 14th total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Teck Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,084. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

