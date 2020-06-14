Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Short Interest Up 5.6% in May

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 14th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:TNK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.22. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.36. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $341.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNK. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,460.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 228,643 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 890.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 120,033 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

