Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Short Interest Update

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 565,300 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 14th total of 516,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.61, for a total transaction of $653,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,301,351.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total transaction of $479,102.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,452.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,848 shares of company stock valued at $23,841,394 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

NYSE TDY traded down $8.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.54. 345,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,833. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

