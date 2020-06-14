Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Short Interest Up 9.0% in May

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 14th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 655,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 633,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,147. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $32.10.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 76.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $42,515.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,431.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 131,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $3,887,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,017,237 shares of company stock worth $29,854,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,293,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after buying an additional 960,650 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,152,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,773,000 after buying an additional 264,395 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,392,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after buying an additional 136,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,359,000 after buying an additional 94,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after buying an additional 681,852 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

