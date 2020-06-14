Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 9,080,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Several research firms have weighed in on THC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.
Shares of THC stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.
In other news, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana acquired 2,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. Insiders have bought a total of 23,596 shares of company stock valued at $334,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.