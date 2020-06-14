Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 9,080,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on THC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 65.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana acquired 2,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. Insiders have bought a total of 23,596 shares of company stock valued at $334,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.