Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 396,400 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the May 14th total of 457,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Tennant by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tennant by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.81. 62,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,452. Tennant has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $87.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Tennant had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $252.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Tennant’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tennant will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

