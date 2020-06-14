Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Short Interest Update

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,630,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the May 14th total of 15,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. 1,690,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.04. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 511.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 467.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1,300.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 984.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

