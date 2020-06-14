Tether 24-Hour Volume Tops $21.18 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00010704 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, ZB.COM, CoinEx and CoinBene. Tether has a total market capitalization of $9.23 billion and approximately $21.18 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.01918256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00177386 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00113863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 9,479,177,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,187,991,663 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Instant Bitex, BitForex, DragonEX, CoinEx, BitMart, ZB.COM, EXX, Poloniex, Liqui, C2CX, Bibox, BtcTurk, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, Kryptono, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, FCoin, HitBTC, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, QBTC, Huobi, TDAX, Binance, OKEx, IDCM, B2BX, UEX, Kraken, BigONE, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Exmo, Bit-Z, Upbit, Coinut, TOPBTC, LBank, Iquant, MBAex, Kucoin, ABCC, BTC-Alpha, DigiFinex, ChaoEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

