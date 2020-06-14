TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Acquired by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 635,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth $27,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 48.5% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXMD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.03.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,021,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.10. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 333.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,335,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,358.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

