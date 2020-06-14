TokenPay Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.98 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $3.98 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029853 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,430.27 or 1.00228328 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001275 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00077695 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,242,867 coins and its circulating supply is 17,033,133 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

