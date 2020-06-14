Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Update

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the May 14th total of 82,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut Townsquare Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,366 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.09. 50,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,866. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.