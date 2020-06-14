Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Update

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the May 14th total of 82,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut Townsquare Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,366 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.
Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.